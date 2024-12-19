ACSA Urges Travelers to Arrive Early Amid Festive Rush at OR Tambo Airport

As the festive travel season peaks, OR Tambo International Airport is bracing for an influx of passengers. Holidaymakers are advised to arrive three hours before international flights and two hours before domestic flights to navigate potential delays.

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) highlighted extended queues at passport control, stemming from unresponsiveness in the Border Management Authority (BMA) biometric movement control system. This disruption saw on-time performance drop to 62% on December 16, 2024, though it recovered to 85% the following day after swift interventions.

Peak Travel Predictions and Passenger Volumes

ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu, addressing the media at OR Tambo, noted that December 20, 2024, is anticipated to be the busiest travel day of the season. The airport expects:

20,886 international passengers (departures and arrivals).

39,423 domestic passengers on this day alone. Between now and Christmas Eve, OR Tambo is projected to handle approximately 696,000 international passengers and 262,000 domestic passengers during peak periods.

ACSA’s Festive Season Measures

To manage the high demand, ACSA has been preparing since September, involving stakeholders in plan submissions and strategy discussions. Mpofu emphasized that while the recent disruptions were unforeseen, they underscore the need for robust systems and collaboration.

“We work within a complex ecosystem involving multiple stakeholders,” Mpofu explained, adding that cooperation is vital to ensure smooth operations.

The CEO also urged the public to familiarize themselves with parking arrangements, including long-term parking options serviced by shuttles, to reduce congestion.

Economic Importance and Disruption Mitigation

Highlighting the airport’s pivotal role, Mpofu stated, “OR Tambo serves as a key gateway to the world and plays a critical economic role during the festive season.” She stressed that disruptions in passenger flow have far-reaching economic implications.

Jet Fuel and Infrastructure Updates

Addressing past refueling challenges, Mpofu assured stakeholders that upgrades to the jet fuel system are on track for completion by March 2025. “Aviation is highly safety-sensitive, and we are committed to addressing these issues comprehensively,” she said.

Enhanced Capacity Through New Systems

BMA Commissioner Dr. Michael Masiapato announced the deployment of 14 new systems and additional personnel at OR Tambo to tackle the passport control delays. ICT experts have been mobilized to ensure swift resolution of technical issues.

“We responded with speed to enhance capacity and return operations to normal as quickly as possible,” Masiapato noted.

ACSA’s Apology and Commitment to Passengers

Earlier in December, ACSA issued a public apology for flight disruptions caused by refueling challenges. Mpofu reiterated ACSA’s dedication to passenger satisfaction and operational excellence, stating, “The events were deeply disappointing, but we remain committed to ensuring smooth operations during this critical travel period.”

With collaboration among stakeholders and the implementation of mitigation measures, OR Tambo International Airport aims to facilitate a seamless travel experience during the festive season while preparing for an even more robust future.