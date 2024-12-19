Left Menu

ACSA Urges Travelers to Arrive Early Amid Festive Rush at OR Tambo Airport

ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu, addressing the media at OR Tambo, noted that December 20, 2024, is anticipated to be the busiest travel day of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:48 IST
ACSA Urges Travelers to Arrive Early Amid Festive Rush at OR Tambo Airport
Long Queues, System Glitches, and Festive Preparations Take Center Stage at South Africa’s Busiest Airport Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As the festive travel season peaks, OR Tambo International Airport is bracing for an influx of passengers. Holidaymakers are advised to arrive three hours before international flights and two hours before domestic flights to navigate potential delays.

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) highlighted extended queues at passport control, stemming from unresponsiveness in the Border Management Authority (BMA) biometric movement control system. This disruption saw on-time performance drop to 62% on December 16, 2024, though it recovered to 85% the following day after swift interventions.

Peak Travel Predictions and Passenger Volumes

ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu, addressing the media at OR Tambo, noted that December 20, 2024, is anticipated to be the busiest travel day of the season. The airport expects:

20,886 international passengers (departures and arrivals).

39,423 domestic passengers on this day alone. Between now and Christmas Eve, OR Tambo is projected to handle approximately 696,000 international passengers and 262,000 domestic passengers during peak periods.

ACSA’s Festive Season Measures

To manage the high demand, ACSA has been preparing since September, involving stakeholders in plan submissions and strategy discussions. Mpofu emphasized that while the recent disruptions were unforeseen, they underscore the need for robust systems and collaboration.

“We work within a complex ecosystem involving multiple stakeholders,” Mpofu explained, adding that cooperation is vital to ensure smooth operations.

The CEO also urged the public to familiarize themselves with parking arrangements, including long-term parking options serviced by shuttles, to reduce congestion.

Economic Importance and Disruption Mitigation

Highlighting the airport’s pivotal role, Mpofu stated, “OR Tambo serves as a key gateway to the world and plays a critical economic role during the festive season.” She stressed that disruptions in passenger flow have far-reaching economic implications.

Jet Fuel and Infrastructure Updates

Addressing past refueling challenges, Mpofu assured stakeholders that upgrades to the jet fuel system are on track for completion by March 2025. “Aviation is highly safety-sensitive, and we are committed to addressing these issues comprehensively,” she said.

Enhanced Capacity Through New Systems

BMA Commissioner Dr. Michael Masiapato announced the deployment of 14 new systems and additional personnel at OR Tambo to tackle the passport control delays. ICT experts have been mobilized to ensure swift resolution of technical issues.

“We responded with speed to enhance capacity and return operations to normal as quickly as possible,” Masiapato noted.

ACSA’s Apology and Commitment to Passengers

Earlier in December, ACSA issued a public apology for flight disruptions caused by refueling challenges. Mpofu reiterated ACSA’s dedication to passenger satisfaction and operational excellence, stating, “The events were deeply disappointing, but we remain committed to ensuring smooth operations during this critical travel period.”

With collaboration among stakeholders and the implementation of mitigation measures, OR Tambo International Airport aims to facilitate a seamless travel experience during the festive season while preparing for an even more robust future.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024