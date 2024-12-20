Left Menu

NHPC's Green Shift: Solar Investments and Hydrogen-Powered Buses

NHPC Ltd, India's leading hydropower firm, plans to invest Rs 5,500 crore in a 1,000 MW solar project in Bihar to bolster renewable energy. The project aims to aid green hydrogen production for eco-friendly buses, in line with governmental clean energy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:36 IST
NHPC's Green Shift: Solar Investments and Hydrogen-Powered Buses
  • Country:
  • India

NHPC Ltd, India's primary hydropower company, has announced a significant investment of Rs 5,500 crore in a solar power initiative in Bihar. This development was confirmed by its chairman and managing director, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, at the Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit.

The company signed an MoU with Bihar's government to establish a 1,000 megawatt solar project, anticipated to be operational within 1.5 to 2 years post land acquisition. The project underscores the importance of facilitating land procurement to meet timelines efficiently.

Furthermore, NHPC intends to launch a small solar plant for producing green hydrogen, aiming to power passenger buses. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote clean energy, backed by similar projects across India, aligning with government aims to advance green fuel usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024