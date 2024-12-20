NHPC's Green Shift: Solar Investments and Hydrogen-Powered Buses

NHPC Ltd, India's primary hydropower company, has announced a significant investment of Rs 5,500 crore in a solar power initiative in Bihar. This development was confirmed by its chairman and managing director, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, at the Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit.

The company signed an MoU with Bihar's government to establish a 1,000 megawatt solar project, anticipated to be operational within 1.5 to 2 years post land acquisition. The project underscores the importance of facilitating land procurement to meet timelines efficiently.

Furthermore, NHPC intends to launch a small solar plant for producing green hydrogen, aiming to power passenger buses. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote clean energy, backed by similar projects across India, aligning with government aims to advance green fuel usage.

