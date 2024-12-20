Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Punjab to Safeguard Farmer Leader's Health Amid Protests

The Supreme Court has directed Punjab authorities to ensure the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, fasting for over 20 days. The court requested an affidavit detailing measures taken for his wellbeing, while Solicitor General urged hospitalization amid deteriorating health and pending further court review in January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:56 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Punjab to Safeguard Farmer Leader's Health Amid Protests
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial move, the Supreme Court mandated Punjab officials to guarantee the stable health condition of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader currently on an extended hunger strike. The court emphasized the state's responsibility in providing necessary medical care to Dallewal, who has been protesting at the border between Punjab and Haryana.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan insisted on an affidavit from both the Chief Secretary of Punjab and the Chairperson of the Medical Board. This document must detail both Dallewal's health status and any actions taken to safeguard him, suggesting hospitalization if necessary.

The case is slated for further scrutiny on January 2, 2025, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta advocating for Dallewal's hospital transfer due to health concerns. Despite this, the Punjab Advocate General expressed worries about mandatory orders potentially escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024