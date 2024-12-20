Supreme Court Mandates Punjab to Safeguard Farmer Leader's Health Amid Protests

In a crucial move, the Supreme Court mandated Punjab officials to guarantee the stable health condition of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader currently on an extended hunger strike. The court emphasized the state's responsibility in providing necessary medical care to Dallewal, who has been protesting at the border between Punjab and Haryana.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan insisted on an affidavit from both the Chief Secretary of Punjab and the Chairperson of the Medical Board. This document must detail both Dallewal's health status and any actions taken to safeguard him, suggesting hospitalization if necessary.

The case is slated for further scrutiny on January 2, 2025, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta advocating for Dallewal's hospital transfer due to health concerns. Despite this, the Punjab Advocate General expressed worries about mandatory orders potentially escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)