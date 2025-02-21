Pope Francis' Health Condition Slightly Improves Amid Pneumonia Battle
Pope Francis, currently hospitalized with double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital, is experiencing slight improvement. The Vatican reported on Thursday that the 88-year-old pontiff has no fever, and his blood analyses remain stable. He was admitted on February 14 after encountering breathing difficulties.
Pope Francis, who is battling double pneumonia, is showing signs of improvement in his condition, according to the latest update from the Vatican. The 88-year-old pontiff is being treated at Gemelli hospital in Rome.
The Vatican statement, released on Thursday, confirmed that Pope Francis has no fever and that his blood analyses are stable. This comes as a relief after he was admitted to the hospital following several days of struggling with breathing difficulties.
Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on February 14, and his health progress remains closely monitored as believers worldwide pray for his speedy recovery.
