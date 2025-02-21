Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Condition Slightly Improves Amid Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis, currently hospitalized with double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital, is experiencing slight improvement. The Vatican reported on Thursday that the 88-year-old pontiff has no fever, and his blood analyses remain stable. He was admitted on February 14 after encountering breathing difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:08 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

