BJP's PP Chaudhary to Lead 'One Nation One Election' Legislative Inquiry
BJP MP PP Chaudhary has been appointed as the head of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the 'One Nation One Election' bills. The committee of 39 members will submit its findings in the next parliamentary session. Debate surrounds the implications of synchronized elections.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP PP Chaudhary has been named the chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewing the 'One Nation One Election' legislation, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024. This development was confirmed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The motion to form the Joint Parliamentary Committee was initiated by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal just before the Rajya Sabha adjourned. This committee will inspect two critical bills and includes MPs from various parties, such as BJP's Ghanshyam Tewari and Congress' Randeep Surjewala.
The proposed legislation aims to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. While approved by the Cabinet, it faces opposition criticism over potential benefits to the ruling party. The committee will report findings next session, composed of 27 Lok Sabha and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
