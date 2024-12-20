Left Menu

BJP's PP Chaudhary to Lead 'One Nation One Election' Legislative Inquiry

BJP MP PP Chaudhary has been appointed as the head of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the 'One Nation One Election' bills. The committee of 39 members will submit its findings in the next parliamentary session. Debate surrounds the implications of synchronized elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:14 IST
BJP's PP Chaudhary to Lead 'One Nation One Election' Legislative Inquiry
BJP MP PP Chaudhary (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP PP Chaudhary has been named the chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewing the 'One Nation One Election' legislation, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024. This development was confirmed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The motion to form the Joint Parliamentary Committee was initiated by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal just before the Rajya Sabha adjourned. This committee will inspect two critical bills and includes MPs from various parties, such as BJP's Ghanshyam Tewari and Congress' Randeep Surjewala.

The proposed legislation aims to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. While approved by the Cabinet, it faces opposition criticism over potential benefits to the ruling party. The committee will report findings next session, composed of 27 Lok Sabha and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024