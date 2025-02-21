Gandhi's Dual Representation: A Unique Lok Sabha Dynamic

Remarking on the Gandhi family's deep-rooted connections with Rae Bareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pointed out the unique scenario of the Lok Sabha seat having "two MPs" - himself and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

During an event in Unchahar, Gandhi expressed gratitude toward party workers and residents of Rae Bareli for their support in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi chose to retain Rae Bareli after winning both there and in Wayanad, while his sister secured Wayanad in a bypoll. Historically, the family, including Sonia and Indira Gandhi, have represented Rae Bareli, solidifying its significance to them.

