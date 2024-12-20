Agartala Braces for Amit Shah's Visit: Security Amped Up for NEC Plenary

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepares to visit Agartala for the North Eastern Council's (NEC) plenary session, extensive security measures have been put in place by Tripura Police. State Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan confirmed the deployment of central forces to ensure a safe and smooth event.

Ranjan expressed pride in hosting high-level dignitaries and highlighted the comprehensive security arrangements, including checkpoints, route earmarking, and detailed deployments at sensitive locations. Enhanced border security measures have been coordinated with the BSF, and intensified patrols are underway outside the city.

The 72nd NEC Plenary Session began on Friday with a pre-plenary session, setting the stage for Saturday's main session chaired by Shah. High-profile attendees include DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. Agartala has been transformed with vibrant decorations, emphasizing its importance as a host city, marking its second time since 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)