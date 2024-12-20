Left Menu

Agartala Braces for Amit Shah's Visit: Security Amped Up for NEC Plenary

Tripura Police have implemented extensive security measures in Agartala in anticipation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit for the NEC plenary session. Central forces are deployed, and border security is tightened. The city's iconic venues are decorated for the event, marking Agartala's growing significance in regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:30 IST
Agartala Braces for Amit Shah's Visit: Security Amped Up for NEC Plenary
Amitabh Ranjan, Tripura DGP (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepares to visit Agartala for the North Eastern Council's (NEC) plenary session, extensive security measures have been put in place by Tripura Police. State Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan confirmed the deployment of central forces to ensure a safe and smooth event.

Ranjan expressed pride in hosting high-level dignitaries and highlighted the comprehensive security arrangements, including checkpoints, route earmarking, and detailed deployments at sensitive locations. Enhanced border security measures have been coordinated with the BSF, and intensified patrols are underway outside the city.

The 72nd NEC Plenary Session began on Friday with a pre-plenary session, setting the stage for Saturday's main session chaired by Shah. High-profile attendees include DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. Agartala has been transformed with vibrant decorations, emphasizing its importance as a host city, marking its second time since 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024