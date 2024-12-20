Agartala Braces for Amit Shah's Visit: Security Amped Up for NEC Plenary
Tripura Police have implemented extensive security measures in Agartala in anticipation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit for the NEC plenary session. Central forces are deployed, and border security is tightened. The city's iconic venues are decorated for the event, marking Agartala's growing significance in regional development.
- Country:
- India
As Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepares to visit Agartala for the North Eastern Council's (NEC) plenary session, extensive security measures have been put in place by Tripura Police. State Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan confirmed the deployment of central forces to ensure a safe and smooth event.
Ranjan expressed pride in hosting high-level dignitaries and highlighted the comprehensive security arrangements, including checkpoints, route earmarking, and detailed deployments at sensitive locations. Enhanced border security measures have been coordinated with the BSF, and intensified patrols are underway outside the city.
The 72nd NEC Plenary Session began on Friday with a pre-plenary session, setting the stage for Saturday's main session chaired by Shah. High-profile attendees include DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. Agartala has been transformed with vibrant decorations, emphasizing its importance as a host city, marking its second time since 2008.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Set to Visit Chhattisgarh: Key Discussions and Ceremonies Planned
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Global Hospital in Ahmedabad
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah meets with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
Restoration Talks: J&K CM Meets Union Home Minister
Chhattisgarh police have secured significant achievement in fight against Naxalism in last one year: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.