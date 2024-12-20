Gujarat CM Urges Strong Governance and Zero Tolerance for Corruption
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the importance of efficient delivery of government services and a corruption-free administration at a conference in Gandhinagar. District Collectors and Development Officers were urged to enhance public welfare schemes, emphasizing field visits to understand citizens' concerns. The role of feedback in governance was also stressed.
In a bid to enhance transparency and efficiency in governance, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reiterated the state's commitment to quality service delivery and anti-corruption measures. Speaking at a joint conference of District Collectors and District Development Officers in Gandhinagar, Patel emphasized the pivotal role of government officials in implementing welfare schemes.
Highlighting the significance of public servants' duty to address citizens' issues, the Chief Minister urged officials to conduct field visits to assess public concerns firsthand. Such interactions, he noted, are crucial for improving government-public relations and ensuring proactive responses to grievances.
Underlining Gujarat's development as a model for other regions, Patel called for a steadfast approach to achieving Viksit Gujarat by 2047, in line with the 'Viksit Bharat' framework. The conference also delved into district-level initiatives across key schemes, reinforcing the need for a robust feedback mechanism to evaluate and enhance the impact of government programs.
