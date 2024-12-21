Love Triumphs Gender: Shivangi's Transformative Journey

In an inspiring tale of love overcoming societal norms, Shivangi, a 32-year-old, has undergone gender reassignment surgery to marry her partner, Jyoti, in Sarai Devin Tola.

The couple's romance began four years ago when Jyoti started visiting Shivangi's jewellery outfit, which soon evolved into a profound love story. As their bond strengthened, Jyoti established a beauty parlour at Shivangi's residence, paving the way for their eventual union.

Shivangi, determined to marry Jyoti, meticulously researched the gender transition process, sought expert medical advice in Delhi, and successfully underwent three surgeries. With family blessings and support, the couple's wedding witnessed heartfelt celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)