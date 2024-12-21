Left Menu

Love Triumphs Gender: Shivangi's Transformative Journey

Shivangi, initially born female, underwent gender reassignment surgery to marry her lover, Jyoti. The couple, whose relationship began at Shivangi's jewellery shop, received full family support for their decision. After researching and consulting a specialist, Shivangi transitioned, and both celebrated their union joyfully.

In an inspiring tale of love overcoming societal norms, Shivangi, a 32-year-old, has undergone gender reassignment surgery to marry her partner, Jyoti, in Sarai Devin Tola.

The couple's romance began four years ago when Jyoti started visiting Shivangi's jewellery outfit, which soon evolved into a profound love story. As their bond strengthened, Jyoti established a beauty parlour at Shivangi's residence, paving the way for their eventual union.

Shivangi, determined to marry Jyoti, meticulously researched the gender transition process, sought expert medical advice in Delhi, and successfully underwent three surgeries. With family blessings and support, the couple's wedding witnessed heartfelt celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

