ILO Launches Scaled-Up Emergency Employment Programme to Rebuild Gaza and Support Livelihoods Amid Crisis

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has announced the expansion of its emergency employment programme in Gaza, a critical initiative to address the dire economic and humanitarian challenges exacerbated by ongoing conflict. This effort forms part of the ILO’s broader Emergency Recovery Plan (ERP) for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including Gaza and the West Bank, and aims to provide immediate income support, rebuild infrastructure, and deliver essential public services.

In early 2024, the ILO piloted its emergency employment scheme, engaging over 150 workers and creating 13,500 workdays to deliver essential services such as health support and municipal operations. The pilot, conducted in collaboration with the UN Development Programme, laid the foundation for a scaled-up initiative that is now in motion.

This expanded programme, carried out in partnership with the Palestinian Employment Fund (PEF), focuses on critical projects like water sewage cleaning, waste management, and other municipal operations. By August 2025, the initiative aims to employ 1,245 workers and generate more than 112,000 workdays, directly addressing Gaza’s soaring unemployment and infrastructure challenges.

Addressing Unemployment and Public Health Crises

Gaza’s unemployment rate surged to nearly 80% following the outbreak of war in October 2023, leaving the majority of the population without income. The emergency employment programme is designed to address both income generation and urgent humanitarian needs. Initiatives such as maintaining water and sewage systems not only provide jobs but also mitigate the risk of widespread public health crises in a region where infrastructure has been devastated.

A Multifaceted Recovery Approach

The ILO’s $20 million ERP is structured into three interconnected phases:

Immediate Relief: Addressing urgent humanitarian needs. Labour Market Impact Assessment: Understanding and quantifying the war’s effect on employment. Early Recovery: Rebuilding jobs, enterprises, and critical infrastructure in Gaza and the West Bank.

The ongoing emergency employment initiative falls under the ERP’s third phase, aiming to promote job creation, strengthen social protection, and revive businesses.

Leadership Speaks on the Programme’s Impact

ILO Regional Director for Arab States Ruba Jaradat emphasized the organization’s role in rebuilding Gaza and fostering economic resilience. “Through partnerships with UN agencies, national organizations, and local communities, we are committed to restoring livelihoods, rebuilding infrastructure, and promoting inclusive development in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” said Jaradat.

ILO Emergency Response Programme Manager Tomoki Watanabe highlighted the transformative impact of employment for Gaza’s displaced residents. “Work provides a sense of purpose, dignity, and hope amidst unimaginable hardship. It enables individuals to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to their communities,” said Watanabe.

Devastation and the Path to Recovery

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has left over one million people homeless and displaced more than 75% of the population. Key infrastructure, including housing, industrial facilities, healthcare systems, and utilities, has been destroyed. The ILO’s emergency employment programme aims to alleviate these challenges by providing immediate job opportunities and contributing to long-term recovery efforts.

Aligning with Global Recovery Frameworks

The ILO’s ERP aligns with the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, leveraging the United Nations’ wider relief and recovery strategies. By focusing on rebuilding critical infrastructure and promoting decent work opportunities, the programme seeks to restore economic stability and foster resilience in Gaza and the West Bank.

As the region continues to grapple with unprecedented challenges, the ILO’s initiative stands as a beacon of hope for millions, demonstrating the power of employment to rebuild lives, communities, and economies in the wake of crisis.