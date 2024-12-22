Left Menu

Tragic Stampedes Highlight Nigeria's Cost-of-Living Crisis

The death toll has risen to 32 from stampedes at charity events in Nigeria, as desperate citizens sought food amid severe economic struggles. Events in Anambra and Abuja turned fatal, prompting investigations and calls for improved safety measures to prevent future tragedies during such events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The death toll from stampedes at two Christmas charity events in Nigeria has soared from 13 to 32, police confirmed on Sunday. Among the deceased were four children, who succumbed during a frenzy for food amidst Nigeria's severe cost-of-living crisis.

The incident claimed 22 lives in Okija, Anambra state, during a food distribution organized by a philanthropist on Saturday, according to local police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga. An additional 10 were killed at a church-organized charity event in the capital, Abuja.

Authorities have launched investigations into both incidents following calls for enhanced safety measures. Police now require event organizers to secure prior permission, amid growing trends of similar charity events during the festive season to alleviate economic hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

