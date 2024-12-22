Tragic Stampedes Highlight Nigeria's Cost-of-Living Crisis

The death toll from stampedes at two Christmas charity events in Nigeria has soared from 13 to 32, police confirmed on Sunday. Among the deceased were four children, who succumbed during a frenzy for food amidst Nigeria's severe cost-of-living crisis.

The incident claimed 22 lives in Okija, Anambra state, during a food distribution organized by a philanthropist on Saturday, according to local police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga. An additional 10 were killed at a church-organized charity event in the capital, Abuja.

Authorities have launched investigations into both incidents following calls for enhanced safety measures. Police now require event organizers to secure prior permission, amid growing trends of similar charity events during the festive season to alleviate economic hardship.

