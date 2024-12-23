Revolutionizing Business Setup: Filings UAE App Launches in UAE

EQL Financial Technologies has unveiled its Filings UAE mobile app, a tool designed to simplify business operations in the United Arab Emirates. The app allows entrepreneurs and business owners to manage tasks including incorporation, corporate tax registration, and compliance all from their smartphones.

Integrated with the LEDGERS.Cloud accounting platform, the Filings UAE app offers functionalities for invoicing, payroll, and bookkeeping. This consolidation of services is geared toward improving efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring that businesses adhere to local compliance standards. Additionally, the app is accessible online through the Filings.AE website.

UAE remains a prime destination for global entrepreneurs due to its favorable business climate and strategic location. Through partnerships with key free zones, Filings UAE facilitates a swift incorporation process, thus empowering business owners worldwide. The app is available for download from the Google Play Store.

(With inputs from agencies.)