Tamil Nadu Stands Firm on No-Detention Policy Amidst Central Amendments

In a decisive stance, Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced Tamil Nadu's continued adherence to the no-detention policy up to Class 8, countering the central government's new amendments. The policy, he stated, holds vital significance for ensuring seamless education for economically disadvantaged students.

The central amendment to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010, which now facilitates student retention in Classes 5 and 8 for failing students, has stirred controversy. Despite 18 states choosing to discard the no-detention policy, Tamil Nadu and an equal number of states have opted to retain it, underscoring the policy's varied acceptance across the nation.

The Union's amendment introduces annual competency-based exams aimed at improving learning outcomes. Students failing will receive supplementary instruction before a re-exam. Sanjay Kumar, School Education Secretary, emphasized that while retention is a last resort, the primary goal is enhancing students' educational performance beyond rote memorization.

