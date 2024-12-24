Amit Shah Urges NCRB to Enhance Tech in Criminal Justice System

In a strategic move to modernize the criminal justice system, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to develop a comprehensive data platform. This initiative is designed to assist investigation officers and other stakeholders, as announced during a recent review meeting in the national capital.

The gathering concentrated on the integration of key systems, including the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS 2.0), National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), and others, into the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS 2.0). Key personnel from the Ministry of Home Affairs, NCRB, and NIC attended the meeting.

Shah urged the NCRB to ensure the full implementation of these new criminal laws across the ICJS 2.0. He highlighted the importance of applications like eSakshya and eSummons to improve efficiency in states. He also called for the creation of alerts at various case stages to expedite investigation processes, aiming for increased technological adoption.

