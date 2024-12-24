Left Menu

Amit Shah Urges NCRB to Enhance Tech in Criminal Justice System

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the NCRB to develop a robust data platform to aid the criminal justice system. This initiative aims to integrate various systems nationwide, enhancing the implementation of new criminal laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:07 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to modernize the criminal justice system, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to develop a comprehensive data platform. This initiative is designed to assist investigation officers and other stakeholders, as announced during a recent review meeting in the national capital.

The gathering concentrated on the integration of key systems, including the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS 2.0), National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), and others, into the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS 2.0). Key personnel from the Ministry of Home Affairs, NCRB, and NIC attended the meeting.

Shah urged the NCRB to ensure the full implementation of these new criminal laws across the ICJS 2.0. He highlighted the importance of applications like eSakshya and eSummons to improve efficiency in states. He also called for the creation of alerts at various case stages to expedite investigation processes, aiming for increased technological adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

