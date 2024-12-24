Supreme Court Upholds Divorce for Estranged Couple After Two Decades of Separation

The Supreme Court of India has upheld a divorce for a couple that has been estranged for two decades, citing prolonged separation and clear animosity as sufficient grounds for the dissolution of their marriage. The Court emphasized that maintaining a marriage devoid of mutual trust and shared experiences only extends the suffering of those involved.

Justices Vikram Nath and P.B. Varale supported the decision by the Madras High Court to grant a divorce to a software engineer couple who have been living apart since 2004. The bench highlighted that the lack of a marital life and failed attempts at reconciliation underscore that the marriage is irretrievably broken down.

The apex court reiterated that prolonged separation, accompanied by an inability to reconcile, is a critical factor in matrimonial disputes. It noted that continuing a marriage that has become a source of unhappiness contradicts the institution's fundamental purpose.

Addressing financial implications post-divorce, the Court stated that financial independence does not prevent the granting of maintenance, vital for securing dignity and stability. Despite both parties being successful software engineers, the Court awarded a lump sum alimony of Rs. 50 lakh to the woman, ensuring her financial independence post-divorce.

(With inputs from agencies.)