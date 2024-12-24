Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Divorce for Estranged Couple After Two Decades of Separation

The Supreme Court ruled that prolonged separation and animosity justify ending a marriage, upholding a divorce for a couple apart for 20 years. It emphasized that forcing a marriage with no substance undermines its purpose. The court awarded a Rs. 50 lakh alimony for the woman's dignity.

Updated: 24-12-2024 19:58 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has upheld a divorce for a couple that has been estranged for two decades, citing prolonged separation and clear animosity as sufficient grounds for the dissolution of their marriage. The Court emphasized that maintaining a marriage devoid of mutual trust and shared experiences only extends the suffering of those involved.

Justices Vikram Nath and P.B. Varale supported the decision by the Madras High Court to grant a divorce to a software engineer couple who have been living apart since 2004. The bench highlighted that the lack of a marital life and failed attempts at reconciliation underscore that the marriage is irretrievably broken down.

The apex court reiterated that prolonged separation, accompanied by an inability to reconcile, is a critical factor in matrimonial disputes. It noted that continuing a marriage that has become a source of unhappiness contradicts the institution's fundamental purpose.

Addressing financial implications post-divorce, the Court stated that financial independence does not prevent the granting of maintenance, vital for securing dignity and stability. Despite both parties being successful software engineers, the Court awarded a lump sum alimony of Rs. 50 lakh to the woman, ensuring her financial independence post-divorce.

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

