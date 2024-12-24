Left Menu

People coming to meet officials should bring fruits instead of flowers: UP governor

Updated: 24-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 22:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that instead of bringing flowers and bouquets, people coming to meet officials should bring fruits, nutrition bags, sesame and millet laddoos, which should be distributed to TB patients.

The Uttar Pradesh governor was in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday, where she held a review meeting of various development schemes and programmes, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Reviewing the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme, Anandiben Patel said, ''Instead of bringing flowers and bouquets, people coming to meet the officials should bring fruits, nutrition bags, sesame and millet laddoos, which should be distributed to TB patients.'' She also stressed on the need to motivate the industrial sector, organisations and bankers to adopt TB patients.

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

