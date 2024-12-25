Telangana: Union Minister Reddy distributes fruits to patients on Atal Bihari's 100th birth anniversary

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday distributed fruits to patients at the Nallakunta Fever Hospital in Hyderabad as part of the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Reddy asserted that the work done under Vajpayee's leadership is praised by the public.

"Today is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today marks the beginning of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's centenary celebrations. On behalf of the BJP, we are organizing different programs in Telangana to pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The development that took place during his tenure as Prime Minister, whether it was the 'Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana' in rural areas or the 'Kisan Credit Card' for farmers, the work done under the leadership of Atal Vajpayee is praised by the entire public," Reddy said. Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called him a great thinker of Indian politics and a true son of Mother India, who dedicated his entire life to the prestige, service, and development of the country. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's Prime Minister.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Morarji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

