J-K: Army, local forest officials extinguish forest fire in Kellar Range

A potentially devastating forest fire that occurred in the Kellar Range near Bhaderwah of the Doda district was successfully extinguished through the combined efforts of the Indian Army 4 Rashtriya Rifles (Bravo company) and the local forest officials, as per a press release by the Indian Army.

A visual of the forest fire (Source-Indian Army) . Image Credit: ANI
The timely intervention of the Indian Army played a crucial role in preventing the fire from spreading further and causing significant damage to the ecosystem and nearby villages, a statement from the release said. This operation highlighted the importance of collaboration between agencies in tackling natural disasters. The Indian Army's unwavering support to the civil administration during crisis reaffirms its commitment to serving the nation and protecting its citizen. (ANI)

