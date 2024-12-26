Famine Deepens in Sudan: Urgent International Action Needed to Prevent Catastrophe

Four months after famine was first identified in Zamzam camp, North Darfur, the crisis in Sudan continues to worsen. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP), and UNICEF warn that famine conditions are now confirmed in more areas of North Darfur and the Western Nuba Mountains, with projections indicating famine could spread further without immediate international intervention.

The latest report from the Famine Review Committee (FRC) and Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirms famine in at least five areas: Zamzam, Abu Shouk, and Al Salam camps in North Darfur, as well as the Western Nuba Mountains. Projections show famine is likely in five additional areas – Um Kadadah, Melit, El Fasher, At Tawisha, and Al Lait in North Darfur – between December 2024 and May 2025.

Nationwide, over 24.6 million people – more than half of Sudan's population – are experiencing acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), with 8.1 million in Emergency conditions (IPC Phase 4) and at least 638,000 in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe). These numbers highlight the unprecedented scale of the crisis, which is exacerbated by ongoing conflict, displacement, and restricted humanitarian access.

Famine Amid Harvest Season

The FRC’s alarming findings during what is typically the harvest season underscore the devastating impact of conflict on food availability and access. Disrupted markets, limited movement of goods, and soaring prices for staple goods have left millions struggling to survive.

“The famine conditions we are witnessing in Sudan are man-made and preventable,” said FAO’s Director of Emergencies and Resilience, Rein Paulsen. “Immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access is critical to deliver lifesaving food, water, and emergency agricultural assistance. Above all, the cessation of hostilities is essential to save millions of lives.”

Urgent Humanitarian Response

FAO: Supporting Local Food Production

Despite significant logistical and security challenges, FAO has distributed more than 5,000 metric tons of seeds during the summer planting season, reaching nearly 2.7 million people. Emergency interventions include the provision of essential cereals, livestock support, and veterinary services. However, the ongoing conflict severely limits FAO’s ability to scale up these life-saving efforts.

WFP: Scaling Up Food Assistance

WFP has provided food assistance to more than 800,000 people in famine-affected areas since launching a large-scale aid surge. This includes 135,000 people in Zamzam camp, where food deliveries and commodity vouchers have been distributed. In October 2024 alone, WFP reached 2.8 million people across Sudan with food, cash, and nutrition support – the highest monthly total since the conflict began in April 2023.

UNICEF: Combating Malnutrition

UNICEF has screened 6.7 million children for malnutrition this year, treating more than 415,772 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Despite access constraints, nutrition interventions have been scaled up through over 1,900 health facilities, 82 mobile teams, and partnerships with NGOs. UNICEF is integrating these efforts with water, sanitation, and health services to address the root causes of malnutrition.

Escalating Conflict and Access Challenges

Conflict remains the primary driver of this crisis, displacing millions and hindering humanitarian access. In Khartoum and Al Jazeera, famine conditions may already exist, but a lack of reliable data makes confirmation impossible. The agencies emphasize the need for further assessments to understand the full extent of the crisis.

Jean-Martin Bauer, WFP’s Director of Food Security and Nutrition Analysis, warned, “A protracted famine is taking hold in Sudan. Without sustained access and immediate action, more people will die from starvation. WFP is adapting to the volatile situation, but operational progress remains fragile.”

International Call to Action

The FAO, WFP, and UNICEF urge the global community to prioritize funding for humanitarian efforts and leverage diplomatic channels to secure a ceasefire. Immediate prepositioning of supply stocks and unhindered access to affected areas are critical to averting further catastrophe.

“This crisis threatens the lives of millions, especially children,” said UNICEF Director of Emergency Operations, Lucia Elmi. “With urgent support, we can deliver therapeutic food, water, and medicine to stop the deadly malnutrition crisis in its tracks. The time to act is now.”

The Road Ahead

Without immediate intervention, famine risks spreading across Sudan in 2025, deepening one of the world’s worst food crises. The international community must act decisively to ensure safe access, ramp up humanitarian aid, and push for a resolution to the conflict that continues to devastate the country.