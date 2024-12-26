UP Deputy CM, Akhilesh Yadav Clash Over 2025 Kumbh Mela Preparations

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has taken a swipe at SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, condemning the management of the 2013 Kumbh Mela under Yadav's governance as the worst in history. Speaking on Thursday, Maurya pointed out that pilgrims encountered numerous accidents during the event. He emphasized the significance of the 2025 Kumbh Mela, assuring the public of the government's dedicated and comprehensive preparations.

As the political discourse intensifies, Akhilesh Yadav has hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party, criticizing their alleged mismanagement of the upcoming Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela 2025. In a social media post, Yadav highlighted that only 9 out of 22 pontoon bridges in Prayagraj are currently fit for use, with only 40% of the necessary work completed, as per his claim.

The state government has announced logistical plans to handle the influx of devotees, including over 5,000 special buses and 550 electric vehicles. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is also stepping up, pledging world-class facilities, such as 3,000 special trains and a luxury tent city named Mahakumbh Gram, to ensure comfort and accessibility for millions attending this cultural extravaganza.

(With inputs from agencies.)