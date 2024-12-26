Moldova's 2025 Budget: Navigating a 4.05% GDP Deficit

Moldova's parliament passed the budget for 2025 on Thursday, marking a deficit of 4.05% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Budget revenues have been estimated at 71.6 billion Moldovan lei, translating to approximately $3.9 billion, representing an increase of 6.8% compared to 2024.

Expenditure is expected to rise by 4.1% to 85.4 billion lei. The country's state debt is projected to rise to 39.2% of GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)