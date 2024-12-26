Left Menu

Moldova's 2025 Budget: Navigating a 4.05% GDP Deficit

Moldova's parliament has approved the 2025 budget with a deficit of 4.05% of GDP. Revenues are projected at 71.6 billion lei, an increase of 6.8% from 2024, while expenditures are forecasted at 85.4 billion lei, up by 4.1%. The state debt is anticipated to reach 39.2% of GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:36 IST
Moldova's 2025 Budget: Navigating a 4.05% GDP Deficit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Moldova's parliament passed the budget for 2025 on Thursday, marking a deficit of 4.05% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Budget revenues have been estimated at 71.6 billion Moldovan lei, translating to approximately $3.9 billion, representing an increase of 6.8% compared to 2024.

Expenditure is expected to rise by 4.1% to 85.4 billion lei. The country's state debt is projected to rise to 39.2% of GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024