Moldova's 2025 Budget: Navigating a 4.05% GDP Deficit
Moldova's parliament has approved the 2025 budget with a deficit of 4.05% of GDP. Revenues are projected at 71.6 billion lei, an increase of 6.8% from 2024, while expenditures are forecasted at 85.4 billion lei, up by 4.1%. The state debt is anticipated to reach 39.2% of GDP.
Moldova's parliament passed the budget for 2025 on Thursday, marking a deficit of 4.05% of the gross domestic product (GDP).
Budget revenues have been estimated at 71.6 billion Moldovan lei, translating to approximately $3.9 billion, representing an increase of 6.8% compared to 2024.
Expenditure is expected to rise by 4.1% to 85.4 billion lei. The country's state debt is projected to rise to 39.2% of GDP.
