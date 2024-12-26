Left Menu

Finnish Authorities Probe Russian Oil Ship for Baltic Sabotage

Finnish authorities seized a Russian oil ship, 'Eagle S', suspecting it damaged a Finland-Estonia power cable and internet lines. The ship is believed to be part of Russia's 'shadow fleet', evading sanctions. The incident raises concerns of increased sabotage in the Baltic Sea region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:32 IST
Finnish Authorities Probe Russian Oil Ship for Baltic Sabotage

Finnish authorities have seized a Russian oil ship, 'Eagle S', in a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Baltic Sea. The vessel is suspected of severing undersea power cables between Finland and Estonia.

The seizure follows a series of outages affecting power cables and telecom links, heightening fears of sabotage. The ship, tagged as part of Russia's 'shadow fleet', aims to evade international sanctions.

In response, both Finnish and Estonian governments convened emergency meetings, while the EU condemned the potential deliberate damage to critical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024