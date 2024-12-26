Finnish Authorities Probe Russian Oil Ship for Baltic Sabotage

Finnish authorities have seized a Russian oil ship, 'Eagle S', in a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Baltic Sea. The vessel is suspected of severing undersea power cables between Finland and Estonia.

The seizure follows a series of outages affecting power cables and telecom links, heightening fears of sabotage. The ship, tagged as part of Russia's 'shadow fleet', aims to evade international sanctions.

In response, both Finnish and Estonian governments convened emergency meetings, while the EU condemned the potential deliberate damage to critical infrastructure.

