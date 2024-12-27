India's Coal Sector Ready for Transformation: Trading Platform and Sustainable Goals
India's coal sector sees major changes ahead with plans for a trading platform and increased coal production to fuel economic demand. Coal gasification is prioritized for energy transition. Efforts focus on sustainable practices and incentives for early mine operation, with 2024-25 set for introducing coal exchange.
India's coal sector is set for a transformative year with plans to launch its first coal exchange, aiding in the trading and price determination of dry fuel to meet the burgeoning economic demand.
The government is prioritizing coal gasification, deemed a cleaner alternative, as part of its energy transition strategy. Speaking to PTI, Rupinder Brar, Coal Additional Secretary, emphasized the growing demand for coal fueled by economic expansion.
Efforts continue to align coal production with demand, marked by the disbanding of pre-2014 mining policies and the implementation of incentivized mining operations. The forthcoming coal exchange in 2025 is set to further boost this growth narrative.
