India's Coal Sector Ready for Transformation: Trading Platform and Sustainable Goals

India's coal sector is set for a transformative year with plans to launch its first coal exchange, aiding in the trading and price determination of dry fuel to meet the burgeoning economic demand.

The government is prioritizing coal gasification, deemed a cleaner alternative, as part of its energy transition strategy. Speaking to PTI, Rupinder Brar, Coal Additional Secretary, emphasized the growing demand for coal fueled by economic expansion.

Efforts continue to align coal production with demand, marked by the disbanding of pre-2014 mining policies and the implementation of incentivized mining operations. The forthcoming coal exchange in 2025 is set to further boost this growth narrative.

