Left Menu

India's Coal Sector Ready for Transformation: Trading Platform and Sustainable Goals

India's coal sector sees major changes ahead with plans for a trading platform and increased coal production to fuel economic demand. Coal gasification is prioritized for energy transition. Efforts focus on sustainable practices and incentives for early mine operation, with 2024-25 set for introducing coal exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:01 IST
India's Coal Sector Ready for Transformation: Trading Platform and Sustainable Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's coal sector is set for a transformative year with plans to launch its first coal exchange, aiding in the trading and price determination of dry fuel to meet the burgeoning economic demand.

The government is prioritizing coal gasification, deemed a cleaner alternative, as part of its energy transition strategy. Speaking to PTI, Rupinder Brar, Coal Additional Secretary, emphasized the growing demand for coal fueled by economic expansion.

Efforts continue to align coal production with demand, marked by the disbanding of pre-2014 mining policies and the implementation of incentivized mining operations. The forthcoming coal exchange in 2025 is set to further boost this growth narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024