Nation Mourns: Bihar CM Cancels Tour to Honor Late Dr. Manmohan Singh

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cancels 'Pragati Yatra' following Dr. Manmohan Singh's passing. Singh, a noted economist and former Prime Minister, leaves a legacy of economic and diplomatic achievements. National leaders express condolences, with tributes led by Prime Minister Modi. Singh's influence resonates across political and economic realms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:03 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called off his 'Pragati Yatra' tour for December 27 and 28 to honor former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at 92. The tour was part of Kumar's efforts to engage with state residents ahead of next year's assembly elections.

Nitish Kumar shared a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Singh, acknowledging his role as a skilled politician and economist who steered India towards economic prosperity. 'The demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh is an irreparable loss for Indian politics,' Kumar stated, praising Singh's leadership and his landmark contributions during his decade-long tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

India's political landscape is paying homage to Singh, noted for his transformative economic reforms in the 1990s. Singh is survived by his wife and three daughters, and his legacy includes a distinguished 33-year career in the Rajya Sabha. Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have paid their last respects, affirming Singh's profound impact on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

