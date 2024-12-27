Nation Mourns Economist and Former PM Manmohan Singh's Passing

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh extended heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, commending him for his crucial role in transforming India's economic landscape. He noted, "Dr. Manmohan Singh was known for his independent decision-making, a rare quality that significantly benefited the nation."

Echoing this sentiment, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked that with Singh's passing, an era of economic reforms has concluded. He highlighted Singh's impact in steering the country towards growth and development, underscoring his pivotal role in shaping modern India.

Jairam Thakur, Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, expressed profound sorrow, describing Singh's death as an irreplaceable loss. Thakur noted Singh's journey from a small village to becoming an influential leader and economist, marking him as a key architect of India's economic liberalization.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the dual loss of a politician and economist, lauding Singh's commitment to simplicity and sound economic decisions. His heartfelt tribute highlighted Singh's service and dedication to India.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav remembered Singh as a talented leader whose policies brought new directions to the country. Yadav mourned the loss of a remarkable individual, hoping for Singh's peaceful spiritual journey.

Former President Ramnath Kovind celebrated Singh as an 'architect' of the Indian economy, reflecting on personal and national loss due to his passing. Kovind praised Singh's politeness and effectiveness as a transformative leader.

Businessman Robert Vadra, related to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, remarked on Singh's humility and influential leadership. Priyanka Gandhi shared similar sentiments, expressing that Singh's honesty would remain inspirational.

Nationwide tributes saw leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pay their respects. Singh, acknowledged for his economic reforms during PV Narasimha Rao's tenure, significantly contributed to India's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)