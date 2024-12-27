Nation Mourns Former PM Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Resilience and Reform

On Friday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed heartfelt admiration for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognizing his ability to navigate challenges with unwavering poise. Pilot described Singh's passing as a profound loss for both the party and the nation, highlighting his lifelong dedication to prioritizing India's welfare. Public sentiment reflects the loss of a monumental figure who significantly impacted the country.

While serving as Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh confronted many obstacles from both allies and the opposition with remarkable calmness. Described by Pilot as a simple and serene individual, Singh's leadership has left a lasting mark on history. His recent demise has prompted an outpouring of tributes from politicians and various public figures, as the nation mourned a leader revered for his integrity and vision. The national flag adorned his bier as plans for a state funeral were announced, honoring his enduring contributions.

Renowned for initiating the transformative economic liberalization reforms of 1991 as Finance Minister, Singh will be laid to rest near Rajghat, Delhi. His unexpected death at 92, following a health setback, marks the end of an era. Spanning a career that included pivotal roles such as governor of the Reserve Bank of India and as one of India's longest-serving Prime Ministers, Singh's 2004-2014 term was pivotal for policy milestones including the introduction of MGNREGA and the RTI Act. Manmohan Singh's tenure profoundly reshaped India's economic and social landscape, underscoring his lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)