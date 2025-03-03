Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP Amidst NSUI Cycle Rally and Rising Concerns Over Crime

Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP government's failure to curb crimes against women as he embarked on a bicycle rally to raise awareness about drug abuse. He also dismissed allegations of financial mismanagement by the previous Congress government, urging the BJP to focus on governance instead.

03-03-2025
Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the BJP government, Congress leader Sachin Pilot highlighted the rise in heinous crimes, especially against women, as he set out for Pali to join an NSUI-organized cycle rally. The event aims to raise awareness about drug abuse, with Pilot receiving a warm welcome in Ajmer before heading to the rally.

Pilot minced no words in condemning the BJP's governance, pointing out its failure to curb crimes against women despite being in power for over a year. He called for concrete action, accusing the administration of making hollow claims and failing to deliver justice to victims.

Addressing allegations of financial mismanagement in the previous Congress government's schemes, Pilot dismissed the claims as unfounded. He urged the BJP to stop dwelling on past administrations and instead focus on resolving existing issues like policy discontinuation and internal government confusion.

On the use of language in politics, Pilot stressed the importance of decorum, criticizing inappropriate remarks made about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He emphasized that respect should be maintained, regardless of political affiliation, as the public scrutinizes every word.

(With inputs from agencies.)

