Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's 'Disappointing' Tenure in Rajasthan

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has branded the BJP's governorship in Rajasthan as largely disappointing. In a recent statement, Pilot asserted that despite 12-14 months in power, the BJP government has achieved little beyond making numerous announcements.

Pilot also highlighted the presence of multiple power centers within the BJP leading to internal discord, and criticized the government's failure to adhere to its promises documented in the budget, including job creation and timely crop purchases.

Addressing media in Pali district, Pilot underlined Congress's intent to challenge the BJP by strengthening their organizational structure across all regions to ensure the government is held accountable for its unmet promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)