Indian Leaders Urge Memorial for Late Manmohan Singh, Celebrating His Legacy
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has requested that former PM Manmohan Singh's last rites be conducted in a place where a memorial can be built. Singh, remembered for his role as an economic reformer and esteemed statesman, was a key figure in India's financial transformation. His funeral will have state honors.
- Country:
- India
Describing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a "great son of India," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold Singh's last rites at a site suitable for a memorial. Kharge highlighted Singh's revered status, citing his substantial contributions to India's economic reforms and global diplomacy.
Kharge emphasized Singh's legacy as an economic visionary, drawing from his experiences as the Reserve Bank of India governor and Chief Economic Advisor. Singh's international reputation was reinforced by world leaders, including President Obama, who praised his economic insights, particularly during the global financial crisis.
Responding to Singh's humble beginnings and monumental achievements, Kharge proposed that a memorial would honor Singh's stature. The late Prime Minister, who served from 2004 to 2014 and was crucial during India's 1991 economic transformation, will be given a state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on December 28, 2024, with full military honors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
