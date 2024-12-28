Controversy Erupts Over Condolence Traditions in Indian Politics

In a poignant revelation, Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of late President Pranab Mukherjee, criticized the Congress party for its lack of an official condolence meeting following her father's demise. Despite Pranab Mukherjee's longstanding alignment with the Congress, no formal Congressional Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held, stirring discontent.

Sharmistha Mukherjee also urged the Indian government to establish a memorial for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who recently passed away, reflecting on his exceptional contributions to the nation. She emphasized the tradition of honoring past prime ministers while calling for the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Singh.

This issue has reignited criticism from BJP leader NV Subhash, who accused Congress of neglecting former leaders, such as former PM Narasimha Rao. The contentious debate over memorials and condolence conventions highlights the ongoing political discord between India's major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)