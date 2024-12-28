Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Condolence Traditions in Indian Politics

Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, expressed dismay over Congress not convening a condolence meeting for her father. She calls for a memorial for late PM Manmohan Singh, while BJP leader NV Subhash criticizes Congress's treatment of past leaders. The debate highlights political tensions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 14:57 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Condolence Traditions in Indian Politics
Sharmistha Mukherjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant revelation, Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of late President Pranab Mukherjee, criticized the Congress party for its lack of an official condolence meeting following her father's demise. Despite Pranab Mukherjee's longstanding alignment with the Congress, no formal Congressional Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held, stirring discontent.

Sharmistha Mukherjee also urged the Indian government to establish a memorial for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who recently passed away, reflecting on his exceptional contributions to the nation. She emphasized the tradition of honoring past prime ministers while calling for the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Singh.

This issue has reignited criticism from BJP leader NV Subhash, who accused Congress of neglecting former leaders, such as former PM Narasimha Rao. The contentious debate over memorials and condolence conventions highlights the ongoing political discord between India's major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024