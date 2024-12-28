Controversy Erupts Over Condolence Traditions in Indian Politics
Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, expressed dismay over Congress not convening a condolence meeting for her father. She calls for a memorial for late PM Manmohan Singh, while BJP leader NV Subhash criticizes Congress's treatment of past leaders. The debate highlights political tensions in India.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant revelation, Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of late President Pranab Mukherjee, criticized the Congress party for its lack of an official condolence meeting following her father's demise. Despite Pranab Mukherjee's longstanding alignment with the Congress, no formal Congressional Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held, stirring discontent.
Sharmistha Mukherjee also urged the Indian government to establish a memorial for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who recently passed away, reflecting on his exceptional contributions to the nation. She emphasized the tradition of honoring past prime ministers while calling for the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Singh.
This issue has reignited criticism from BJP leader NV Subhash, who accused Congress of neglecting former leaders, such as former PM Narasimha Rao. The contentious debate over memorials and condolence conventions highlights the ongoing political discord between India's major parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours
Mortal remains of former PM Manmohan Singh arrive at AICC headquarters in flower-bedecked vehicle.
Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh
Legacy of Visionary Reforms: Remembering Manmohan Singh