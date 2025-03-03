Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir CM Rules Out BJP Alliance, Praises Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dismissed speculation about a BJP alliance, underscoring his party's distinct political stance. Abdullah lauded former PM Manmohan Singh's economic and infrastructure contributions, recalling his humility and efforts on the Kashmir issue. Singh's initiatives remain pivotal in regional development.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent clarification, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah firmly rejected any potential alliance with the BJP, emphasizing his party's unique political ideology. He highlighted that differences in perspective on Jammu and Kashmir matters preclude any such collaboration.

Addressing the Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly's Budget session, Abdullah extolled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, detailing his role in navigating India's economic challenges and launching landmark welfare schemes. Abdullah praised Singh's diplomacy and initiatives that bolstered infrastructure growth, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and projects benefiting Kashmiri Pandits.

Recounting Singh's commitment and humility, Abdullah shared an anecdote illustrating Singh's integrity and respect for dialogue. He also recognized the progress made under Singh's administration in addressing the Kashmir issue, noting significant infrastructure strides initiated during that period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

