Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Reflects on Manmohan Singh's Unyielding Legacy in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commended former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's efforts toward resolving the Kashmir issue during his tenure. Abdullah highlighted Singh's initiatives for displaced Kashmiri Pandits and the economic reforms he introduced, calling Singh a misunderstood leader whose contributions would be appreciated by history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:52 IST
Omar Abdullah Reflects on Manmohan Singh's Unyielding Legacy in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his pivotal role in nearing a resolution of the Kashmir issue during his time in office. Speaking at the J-K Assembly, Abdullah emphasized Singh's efforts in addressing critical challenges with Pakistan and supporting displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Highlighting Singh's legacy, Abdullah underscored the former Prime Minister's economic reforms and measures to foster social welfare, describing him as a misunderstood leader who significantly contributed to India's growth. Abdullah stressed that Singh's initiatives, including job reservations and infrastructure projects, have left a lasting impact.

Reflecting on Singh's tenure, Abdullah lamented the missed opportunity for a peace resolution and expressed admiration for Singh's dedication. The assembly also paid tribute to Singh and other late leaders, acknowledging their immense contributions to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025