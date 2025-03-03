Omar Abdullah Reflects on Manmohan Singh's Unyielding Legacy in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his pivotal role in nearing a resolution of the Kashmir issue during his time in office. Speaking at the J-K Assembly, Abdullah emphasized Singh's efforts in addressing critical challenges with Pakistan and supporting displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Highlighting Singh's legacy, Abdullah underscored the former Prime Minister's economic reforms and measures to foster social welfare, describing him as a misunderstood leader who significantly contributed to India's growth. Abdullah stressed that Singh's initiatives, including job reservations and infrastructure projects, have left a lasting impact.

Reflecting on Singh's tenure, Abdullah lamented the missed opportunity for a peace resolution and expressed admiration for Singh's dedication. The assembly also paid tribute to Singh and other late leaders, acknowledging their immense contributions to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)