Gehlot Decries BJP's Rollback of Rajasthan's New Districts as Political Retaliation

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a sharp critique against the BJP government following its decision to annul nine newly established districts. He denounced the move as politically motivated and short-sighted, expressing his grievances via a statement on X. Gehlot emphasized that these districts were formed to enhance governance and administrative efficiency during his tenure.

In a detailed explanation, Gehlot pointed to a committee led by senior officer Ramlubhaya, constituting March 2022, which concluded the need for restructured districts based on comprehensive reports from various regions. He highlighted the resulting benefits, with Rajasthan transforming from a state with unbalanced administrative units to one with improved population and area distributions per district.

Further defending the creation of smaller administrative units, Gehlot argued that reduced population sizes per district contribute to improved governance and expedited public services. Contradicting the BJP's claim that districts should encompass at least three constituencies, he referenced anomalies such as Pratapgarh's legislative configuration. He also criticized BJP's reliance on average district sizes, citing examples of successfully functioning smaller districts in neighboring states.

