Left Menu

Gehlot Decries BJP's Rollback of Rajasthan's New Districts as Political Retaliation

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP government for annulling nine new districts, calling it a politically motivated decision. Gehlot contended that the reorganization improved administrative efficiency and governance. Ignoring evidence from other states, BJP's rationale for rollback was based on district size arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:56 IST
Gehlot Decries BJP's Rollback of Rajasthan's New Districts as Political Retaliation
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a sharp critique against the BJP government following its decision to annul nine newly established districts. He denounced the move as politically motivated and short-sighted, expressing his grievances via a statement on X. Gehlot emphasized that these districts were formed to enhance governance and administrative efficiency during his tenure.

In a detailed explanation, Gehlot pointed to a committee led by senior officer Ramlubhaya, constituting March 2022, which concluded the need for restructured districts based on comprehensive reports from various regions. He highlighted the resulting benefits, with Rajasthan transforming from a state with unbalanced administrative units to one with improved population and area distributions per district.

Further defending the creation of smaller administrative units, Gehlot argued that reduced population sizes per district contribute to improved governance and expedited public services. Contradicting the BJP's claim that districts should encompass at least three constituencies, he referenced anomalies such as Pratapgarh's legislative configuration. He also criticized BJP's reliance on average district sizes, citing examples of successfully functioning smaller districts in neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024