Moldova Faces Energy Crisis as Gazprom Halts Gas Supplies

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Saturday that it would suspend gas exports to Moldova starting at 0500 GMT on January 1 due to Moldova's outstanding debt, prompting the nation to prepare for severe power cuts.

The decision allows Gazprom to potentially terminate its supply contract with Moldova, whose citizens rely on the approximately 2 billion cubic metres of gas piped annually through Ukraine to Transdniestria for affordable electricity. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean criticized Russia's actions as a political maneuver to cut off critical energy supplies during winter.

Moldova and Transdniestria have declared states of emergency, with Moldova curbing power exports and implementing consumption reduction strategies. President Maia Sandu accuses Gazprom of instigating the energy crisis as Moldova seeks to reduce reliance on a single energy supplier by exploring alternative sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)