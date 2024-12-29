Left Menu

Koneru Humpy's Triumph: A Symbol of Inspiration for Indian Chess

Koneru Humpy clinched her second FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship, gaining widespread acclaim. Andhra Pradesh leaders and ministers lauded her for an exemplary year in Indian chess, marking her as an inspiration for balancing professional and personal life. She won the final round against Irene Sukandar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:00 IST
Koneru Humpy's Triumph: A Symbol of Inspiration for Indian Chess
Indian chess champion Koneru Humpy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy has once again proven her mettle by winning the 2024 FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship, marking her second victory in this prestigious event. Humpy's incredible win elicited praises from various leaders, solidifying her status as a beacon for professionals balancing work and life.

Andhra Pradesh leaders, including YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, took to social media to extend their congratulations. Reddy referred to Humpy as the 'pride of India' and lauded her as a source of inspiration.

Humpy's victory came after a tense final round in New York, defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar. Her accomplishment marks her as the second player to secure multiple world rapid titles, a feat previously achieved only by China's Ju Wenjun. Humpy's triumph concludes a remarkable year for Indian chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024