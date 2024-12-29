Koneru Humpy's Triumph: A Symbol of Inspiration for Indian Chess

Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy has once again proven her mettle by winning the 2024 FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship, marking her second victory in this prestigious event. Humpy's incredible win elicited praises from various leaders, solidifying her status as a beacon for professionals balancing work and life.

Andhra Pradesh leaders, including YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, took to social media to extend their congratulations. Reddy referred to Humpy as the 'pride of India' and lauded her as a source of inspiration.

Humpy's victory came after a tense final round in New York, defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar. Her accomplishment marks her as the second player to secure multiple world rapid titles, a feat previously achieved only by China's Ju Wenjun. Humpy's triumph concludes a remarkable year for Indian chess.

