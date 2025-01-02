Left Menu

PNB Achieves Robust 15% Credit Growth

Punjab National Bank reported a 15% credit growth, achieving Rs 11.11 lakh crore in loans by December's end. Advances were significantly up from Rs 9.67 lakh crore. Meanwhile, deposits grew 15.6% to Rs 15.30 lakh crore, driving total business to rise 15.3% at Rs 26.42 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:08 IST
PNB Achieves Robust 15% Credit Growth
Punjab National Bank Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab National Bank (PNB), a state-owned financial institution, declared on Thursday a notable credit growth of 15% for the December quarter, reaching Rs 11.11 lakh crore.

By December 31, 2023, the bank's total advances stood at Rs 9.67 lakh crore, as per regulatory documents.

Deposits surged by 15.6% to Rs 15.30 lakh crore compared to Rs 13.23 lakh crore the same time the previous year, leading to a 15.3% rise in total business to Rs 26.42 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025