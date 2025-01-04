Left Menu

UN chief condemns New Orleans truck attack

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Wednesday’s truck attack

UN News | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:19 IST
UN chief condemns New Orleans truck attack
Image Credit: Twitter(@UNDPPA)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Wednesday’s truck attack that killed at least 15 people in the city of New Orleans.

 

Media reports indicated that a US male citizen had intentionally driven a pick-up truck into a crowd of people celebrating the new year in the city’s French quarter shortly after 3am local time.

The 42-year-old suspect was killed in a police shootout that injured two officers. His potential allegiance to ISIL extremists is under investigation after a flag of the terrorist organization and improvised explosives were found in the rented vehicle and in other locations nearby, according to the FBI.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack in New Orleans, where a driver struck a crowd gathered to celebrate the New Year, reportedly killing at least 15 people and injuring over 30 others,” said his Associate Spokesperson, Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez.

“He extends his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and to the Government and people of Louisiana and the United States. He also wishes a swift recovery to those persons injured.”

The US authorities are also investigating possible links between the outrage and a deadly vehicle explosion in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

Reports indicated that a Tesla Cybertruck exploded near the entrance of Trump International Hotel on New Year’s Day. Police said that the driver was killed and seven others were injured when a combination of fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel was detonated.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

