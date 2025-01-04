Left Menu

Bihar BPSC Examination Re-conducted Amidst Protests and Allegations

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) re-examination was conducted amidst tight security, following its cancellation. Protests by students, supported by Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor, highlight alleged corruption, with accusations of exam seats being 'sold'. Authorities emphasize maintaining law and order as their top priority.

Visuals outside the BPSC examination center (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The re-conducted Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination was held on Saturday at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar, following the abrupt cancellation of the previous test. Extensive security arrangements ensured a smooth examination process, as law enforcement officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gaurav Kumar, deployed personnel at four centers across Patna.

Addressing the media, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh commented on protests near the restricted Gandhi statue area in Gandhi Maidan, asserting the area's long-standing prohibition on demonstrations. Singh emphasized the administration's commitment to facilitating a peaceful examination environment.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor's ongoing hunger strike entered its third day amidst a cold wave. Supporting protesting students, Kishor alleged widespread corruption in the BPSC, claiming more than half of the examination seats had been illicitly allocated. The controversy is fueled by demands to cancel the 2024 Integrated Combined Competitive Examination due to alleged paper leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

