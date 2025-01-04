Reforming Funds Allocation for Arunachal: A Call for Change in Agriculture Policy

Arunachal Pradesh's Agriculture Minister, Gabriel D Wangsu, has called for a comprehensive overhaul of how central funds are allocated, arguing that reliance on population metrics alone is detrimental. Speaking at a virtual forum chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Wangsu urged the adoption of a model that considers the state's vast land resources and the socio-economic realities of its farmers.

Wangsu outlined a detailed proposal focusing on the unique agricultural needs and challenges faced by Arunachal Pradesh. He advocated for a sustainable agricultural development framework and highlighted the impracticalities of the current multi-installment funding disbursement under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). Wangsu proposed a single-installment model to facilitate seamless project execution.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the state along the India-China border, he sought separate allocations under the vibrant village programme and addressed issues like human-animal conflict. His approach combined land-use planning, agricultural strategies, and wildlife conservation, underscoring the ecological and economic significance of the state's horticulture sector.

