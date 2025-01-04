Left Menu

HDFC Bank Registers Marginal Loan Growth Amidst Rising Deposits

HDFC Bank reported a minor 3% growth in loans at Rs 25.42 lakh crore for the December quarter. Total deposits grew 15.8% to Rs 25.63 lakh crore. Indian Bank showed 9.6% credit growth with 7.3% rise in deposits for the same period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:28 IST
HDFC Bank Registers Marginal Loan Growth Amidst Rising Deposits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, has recorded a modest 3% increase in loan growth, reaching Rs 25.42 lakh crore in the December quarter, according to a recent regulatory filing.

As of December 31, 2023, the bank's total advances stood at Rs 24.69 lakh crore. HDFC Bank also noted a significant 15.8% rise in total deposits, which amounted to Rs 25.63 lakh crore, compared to Rs 22.14 lakh crore at the end of the same quarter last year.

Simultaneously, state-owned Indian Bank posted a 9.6% increase in credit growth to Rs 5.59 lakh crore over the October-December period, alongside a 7.3% increment in total deposits, reaching Rs 7.02 lakh crore, as per their regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025