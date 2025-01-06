Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Maha Kumbh 2025 with Unprecedented Preparations

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, surveyed the infrastructure for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 over the weekend. Speaking to ANI, Awasthi noted that the number of pilgrims is expected to nearly double compared to 2019, with 25 crore devotees having attended the previous event.

The information complex now features an enhanced media center, designed to host journalists from across the globe, including influencers. This year's facility boasts a press room twice the size of its predecessor and workstation capabilities triple that of 2019. Awasthi highlighted that CM Adityanath has urged officials to ensure all arrangements are meticulously completed.

Uttar Pradesh's extensive preparations include thousands of AI-powered CCTVs, underwater drones, and first-class amenities to ensure safety and ease for the estimated 45 crore visitors from January 13 to February 26. Security checks are thorough, with paramilitary forces actively conducting area patrols and monitoring sensitive locations around the mela site.

Officials, including Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba, have been assessing arrangements by visiting akharas and engaging with spiritual leaders. To facilitate travel, the state is deploying electric buses, with plans to introduce more vehicles shortly. Among the expected attendees are notable figures such as Bavander Baba and Splendor Baba, each making unique pilgrimage journeys.

The Maha Kumbh Mela's signature bathing rites, Shahi Snan, are scheduled for January 14, January 29, and February 3. Pilgrims will gather at the sacred Sangam for their ceremonial dips, a tradition believed to offer spiritual cleansing and the promise of liberation.

