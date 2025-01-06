Left Menu

PM Modi to Boost Connectivity with New Railway Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate major railway projects across India, including the Jammu Railway Division and the Charlapalli New Terminal Station. These developments aim to enhance regional connectivity, create jobs, promote tourism, and stimulate overall socio-economic growth in various parts of the country.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a series of railway projects designed to improve connectivity across India, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The events will be conducted virtually, starting at approximately 12:30 pm through video conferencing.

In a significant move to enhance connectivity within the region, Modi will open the new Jammu Railway Division. Additionally, he is expected to unveil the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana and lay the cornerstone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building under the East Coast Railway. The new 742.1 km Jammu Railway Division, encompassing the Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla, Bhogpur Sirwal-Pathankot, Batala-Pathankot, and Pathankot-Joginder Nagar sections, is anticipated to be a major boon for Jammu and Kashmir and its neighboring areas.

The ambitious project aims to address longstanding public demands and improve nationwide connectivity. It is anticipated to generate jobs, drive infrastructure development, promote tourism, and foster the socio-economic advancement of the region. The Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district is a newly established coaching terminal, equipped with a secondary entry, costing around Rs 413 crore. This eco-friendly terminal, designed to provide superior passenger amenities, will alleviate the congestion at existing terminals such as Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda.

Moreover, the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building will be laid, enhancing connectivity across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and adjacent regions, contributing significantly to regional socio-economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

