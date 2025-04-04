Left Menu

Federal Judge Holds Decision on Controversial NEA Gender Ideology Policy

A federal judge ruled against immediately blocking a policy requiring arts organizations to avoid promoting 'gender ideology' for funding. The NEA initially rescinded this controversial policy following a lawsuit, allowing further review. The future of the policy remains uncertain amid legal scrutiny.

Updated: 04-04-2025 06:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable legal development, U.S. District Judge William Smith decided not to immediately halt a contentious policy by the Trump administration that demanded arts organizations certify they would not promote 'gender ideology' to receive grants.

The policy, deemed likely unconstitutional due to its viewpoint-based speech restriction under the First Amendment, was initially implemented by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) but later rescinded after a lawsuit by several arts groups, pending further review.

The case highlights ongoing tensions as arts communities and civil rights advocates challenge the mandate, wary it might be reinstated, thus affecting the creative expression involving LGBTQ themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

