Federal Judge Holds Decision on Controversial NEA Gender Ideology Policy

In a notable legal development, U.S. District Judge William Smith decided not to immediately halt a contentious policy by the Trump administration that demanded arts organizations certify they would not promote 'gender ideology' to receive grants.

The policy, deemed likely unconstitutional due to its viewpoint-based speech restriction under the First Amendment, was initially implemented by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) but later rescinded after a lawsuit by several arts groups, pending further review.

The case highlights ongoing tensions as arts communities and civil rights advocates challenge the mandate, wary it might be reinstated, thus affecting the creative expression involving LGBTQ themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)