Sungrow Sets New Safety Benchmark with Rapid Shutdown In The Philippines

Sungrow has deployed the Philippines' first MW-level rapid shutdown project using its SG125CX-P2 and SR20D-M PV solutions. This project supports a logistics park in Metro Manila, ensuring energy efficiency and safety in high-density areas. It adheres to National Fire Protection Association standards, marking significant safety advancement in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:01 IST
  • Philippines

Sungrow, a leader in renewable energy solutions, has successfully deployed the Philippines' inaugural MW-level rapid shutdown project using its SG125CX-P2 and SR20D-M PV solutions. This project is part of an 8.58 MWac installation in a logistics park located in Quezon District, Metro Manila, and represents a pivotal advancement in local solar safety.

With the rapid growth of rooftop PV projects, the density of these installations poses increased safety challenges, particularly with potential fire incidents involving high DC voltages. The project aligns with the National Fire Protection Association's 2017 NEC standards, prioritizing the regulation of emergency DC voltage control to ensure safety.

Sungrow's SR20D-M solution, designed for reliable performance, offers a rapid shutdown mechanism compliant with UL1741/3741 standards. Coupled with an AFCI (Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupter), it guarantees quick arc suppression, aligning with leading insurance provider standards. This initiative underscores Sungrow's commitment to fostering safe and sustainable energy practices across Southeast Asia.

