Tamil Nadu Anthem Controversy Sparks Assembly Debate

Tamil Nadu's political arena was stirred on Monday when Governor RN Ravi abstained from delivering his traditional address at the state assembly, highlighting an ongoing debate surrounding the national anthem's placement in proceedings. Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation, Durai Murugan, questioned the governor's intentions behind skipping the address.

This issue traces back to the Governor's inquiry about why the national anthem isn't immediately played after the state anthem, "Tamil Thai Vazhthu," at the winter session's commencement. Clarifications provided emphasize that assembly customs dictate the national anthem be played at the session's conclusion, raising suspicions of political motives in the Governor's persistent focus on this matter.

Speaker M. Appavu underscored the assembly's respect for national traditions, noting no previous governors raised such concerns. He suggested the governor's attention to this subject might distract from more pressing legislative priorities. Appavu assured that assembly protocol will continue unchanged, regardless of the standing governor's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)