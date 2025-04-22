Left Menu

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, the twice World Player of the Year, has announced her return from retirement to aid New Zealand in their quest for a third consecutive Women's Rugby World Cup win. Having previously retired after clinching gold at the Paris Olympics, Woodman-Wickliffe aims to boost her team's chances in England.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, the esteemed rugby star and twice World Player of the Year, has made headlines by announcing her return to international play.

Woodman-Wickliffe, who had retired following a triumph in the Paris Olympics, is set to strengthen New Zealand's bid for a third consecutive Women's Rugby World Cup victory in England.

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting expressed his delight, highlighting her extraordinary impact on the field and her potential to inspire teammates.

