Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, the esteemed rugby star and twice World Player of the Year, has made headlines by announcing her return to international play.

Woodman-Wickliffe, who had retired following a triumph in the Paris Olympics, is set to strengthen New Zealand's bid for a third consecutive Women's Rugby World Cup victory in England.

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting expressed his delight, highlighting her extraordinary impact on the field and her potential to inspire teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)