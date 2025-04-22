Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached out for bilateral discussions with Ukraine, signaling a potential step towards peace after prolonged tensions. This proposal, made on Monday, marks the first such approach since the initial days of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly address, reiterated Ukraine's willingness to engage in talks aimed at halting attacks on civilian targets. Both Russia and Ukraine ensue international calls, particularly from the U.S., for concrete progress towards peace.

The prospect of renewed dialogues comes in the wake of an Easter truce declared by Moscow. However, subsequent allegations of violation underscore the delicacy of the situation. As mutual accusations continue, discussions involving international partners are slated for advancement in London.

