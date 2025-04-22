Left Menu

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Amidst ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed bilateral talks with Ukraine, marking a potential shift towards peace. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy remains open to discussions on ceasing civilian strikes. Both nations face international pressure to advance peace efforts, following a recent truce disrupted by resumed fighting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 06:27 IST
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached out for bilateral discussions with Ukraine, signaling a potential step towards peace after prolonged tensions. This proposal, made on Monday, marks the first such approach since the initial days of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly address, reiterated Ukraine's willingness to engage in talks aimed at halting attacks on civilian targets. Both Russia and Ukraine ensue international calls, particularly from the U.S., for concrete progress towards peace.

The prospect of renewed dialogues comes in the wake of an Easter truce declared by Moscow. However, subsequent allegations of violation underscore the delicacy of the situation. As mutual accusations continue, discussions involving international partners are slated for advancement in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025