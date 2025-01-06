Union Minister Vows to Eradicate Naxalism After Bijapur Tragedy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed profound sorrow over the death of District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel in an IED blast in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Shah reassured the public of the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026, vowing that the sacrifices of these soldiers will not be in vain.

The incident occurred when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device targeting a DRG vehicle on the Kutru-Bedre road, leading to the deaths of eight personnel and their civilian driver. The attack is one of the deadliest against security forces in recent memory in the region.

Following the blast, security measures have been intensified across the Bastar division, and additional forces have been deployed to capture those responsible. The Chhattisgarh government remains firm on its mission to suppress Naxal activities and ensure peace in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)