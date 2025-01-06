Left Menu

Tripura Pushes Solar Self-Reliance with PM Surya Ghar Initiative

Tripura's Electricity Minister Ratan Lal Nath encourages residents to embrace solar energy for self-reliance. Speaking at a camp under PM Surya Ghar Mufat Bijli Yojana, he lauds solar power as key to tackling dwindling coal and gas reserves. The initiative aims to empower households with solar production amidst government subsidies.

Tripura Electricity Minister Ratan Lal Nath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a call for energy independence, Tripura's Electricity Minister Ratan Lal Nath has urged the state's residents to embrace solar power, stepping away from sole dependence on traditional electricity producers. The minister made this appeal at a special camp under the PM Surya Ghar Mufat Bijli Yojana, hosted at Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited's headquarters.

Minister Nath lauded the foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, detailing efforts to address the looming challenge of depleting coal and gas reserves by accelerating the shift to solar energy. The PM Surya Ghar initiative, as championed by the Prime Minister, provides a framework for households to generate electricity, further boosted by government subsidies. Surplus power generated can be sold to electricity corporations, offering households an additional stream of income.

This ambitious project, targeting the generation of 500 GW by 2030 with already 200 GW reached, focuses on rooftop solar installations. Substantial subsidies are offered, particularly for residential sectors, to encourage widespread participation. Official participation from solar companies and financial institutions underscored the initiative's potential. Special camps are set to expand across Agartala and other urban locations to galvanize statewide engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

