Hyderabad Businessman Challenges Delhi Court Summons in Pernod Ricard Case

Hyderabad-based businessman Arun R Pillai has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging a recent order from a magistrate court. The summons pertains to a complaint made by French liquor giant Pernod Ricard, which alleges non-payment by M/s IndoSpirits, a case also linked to the controversial Delhi excise policy.

Advocate Deepak Nagar, representing Pillai, seeks to have the August 31, 2024 decision overturned. He argues that the magistrate court failed to acknowledge that Pillai, not controlling IndoSpirits, was uninvolved in the cheque issues central to the complaint. The petition contests the cognizance of an offence under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Scheduled for January 7, 2024, the bench led by Justice Sanjeev Narula will examine these contentions. Pernod Ricard's complaint contends that IndoSpirits, a wholesale distribution firm, is liable for unpaid goods and dishonoured cheques. The case forms part of a larger legal dispute involving Delhi's 2021-22 excise policy, with both firms cited in an Enforcement Directorate charge sheet.

